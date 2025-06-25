$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM • 21610 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 45987 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM • 44469 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 68084 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 89578 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 112492 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 117533 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 89693 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 65872 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68657 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusives
Facebook

Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region: residents urged to stay in safe places

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of June 25, according to the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov. Prior to this, the Air Force reported a high-speed target and UAVs in the region, as well as the movement of "Shaheds" from the Black Sea.

Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region: residents urged to stay in safe places

Explosions rang out in the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of Wednesday, June 25. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

"Explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region! Stay in safe places until the all-clear," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Air Force (AF) reported a high-speed target heading towards Zaporizhzhia.

UAVs in the Zaporizhzhia region in the north-western direction

- clarified in the AF.

Monitoring channels also warned of the movement of a large number of "Shaheds" from the Black Sea in the direction of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka and Vylkove.

Recall

The day before, Russian drones attacked an oblenergo team in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strike, one of the employees was injured.

Strike on Dnipro, damage to Odesa – Zaporizhzhia train: 10 passengers, including three children, sought medical attention24.06.25, 18:02 • 2308 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
