Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region: residents urged to stay in safe places
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of June 25, according to the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov. Prior to this, the Air Force reported a high-speed target and UAVs in the region, as well as the movement of "Shaheds" from the Black Sea.
Explosions rang out in the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of Wednesday, June 25. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.
Details
"Explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region! Stay in safe places until the all-clear," he wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, the Air Force (AF) reported a high-speed target heading towards Zaporizhzhia.
UAVs in the Zaporizhzhia region in the north-western direction
Monitoring channels also warned of the movement of a large number of "Shaheds" from the Black Sea in the direction of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka and Vylkove.
Recall
The day before, Russian drones attacked an oblenergo team in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strike, one of the employees was injured.
