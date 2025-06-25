Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region: residents urged to stay in safe places

Explosions rang out in the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of Wednesday, June 25. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

"Explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region! Stay in safe places until the all-clear," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Air Force (AF) reported a high-speed target heading towards Zaporizhzhia.

UAVs in the Zaporizhzhia region in the north-western direction - clarified in the AF.

Monitoring channels also warned of the movement of a large number of "Shaheds" from the Black Sea in the direction of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka and Vylkove.

Recall

The day before, Russian drones attacked an oblenergo team in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strike, one of the employees was injured.

