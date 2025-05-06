$41.600.11
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

07:11 AM

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

04:00 AM

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

May 5, 02:12 PM

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:08 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive

Exclusive

Explosions Heard in Port Sudan - War in Sudan Spreads to New Territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5908 views

Numerous explosions have been heard in the Sudanese city of Port Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of people have found refuge. The attacks began on Sunday and have drawn condemnation from neighboring countries and the UN.

Explosions Heard in Port Sudan - War in Sudan Spreads to New Territories

Numerous explosions were heard in the Sudanese city of Port Sudan, which had remained relatively calm, the causes of which are currently unknown. This was reported by Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

According to media reports, citing eyewitnesses, numerous explosions and fires were heard and seen in the Sudanese capital of Port Sudan on Tuesday morning, although the exact location and causes are still unknown, due to the fact that the civil war has been going on for the third day in the previously calm city.

Smoke was spotted near the country's main seaport in the city, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have taken refuge.

The conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Reaction Forces has led to the world's most serious humanitarian crisis, which is likely to be exacerbated by attacks on Port Sudan, where the headquarters of UN officials, diplomats, humanitarian organizations and government ministries affiliated with the army are located.

According to an eyewitness, a large hotel located near the residence of the country's leader, General Abdelfattah al-Burhan, was also damaged in the attack.

The attacks, which began on Sunday, represent a sharp escalation of hostilities, as the Red Sea coastal city had remained untouched by ground or air attacks until this week.

This week's attacks have drawn condemnation from neighboring Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as well as expressions of concern from the United Nations.

For reference

Since April 2023, a war has been going on in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Reaction Forces - it was triggered by a dispute over the transition to civilian rule. According to the UN, the conflict has displaced more than 12 million people and plunged half the population into acute hunger.

In the two years of the war, the Sudanese army has successfully ousted the Rapid Reaction Forces from most of Central Sudan, and the paramilitary formations have changed tactics from ground invasions to attacks using drones targeting power plants and other facilities located deep within army-controlled territory.

The UN warns of a catastrophic increase in the flow of refugees in the world02.05.25, 18:44 • 10435 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Reuters
United Nations
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Sudan
