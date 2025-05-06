Explosions Heard in Port Sudan - War in Sudan Spreads to New Territories

Numerous explosions were heard in the Sudanese city of Port Sudan, which had remained relatively calm, the causes of which are currently unknown. This was reported by Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

According to media reports, citing eyewitnesses, numerous explosions and fires were heard and seen in the Sudanese capital of Port Sudan on Tuesday morning, although the exact location and causes are still unknown, due to the fact that the civil war has been going on for the third day in the previously calm city.

Smoke was spotted near the country's main seaport in the city, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have taken refuge.

The conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Reaction Forces has led to the world's most serious humanitarian crisis, which is likely to be exacerbated by attacks on Port Sudan, where the headquarters of UN officials, diplomats, humanitarian organizations and government ministries affiliated with the army are located.

According to an eyewitness, a large hotel located near the residence of the country's leader, General Abdelfattah al-Burhan, was also damaged in the attack.

The attacks, which began on Sunday, represent a sharp escalation of hostilities, as the Red Sea coastal city had remained untouched by ground or air attacks until this week.

This week's attacks have drawn condemnation from neighboring Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as well as expressions of concern from the United Nations.

For reference

Since April 2023, a war has been going on in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Reaction Forces - it was triggered by a dispute over the transition to civilian rule. According to the UN, the conflict has displaced more than 12 million people and plunged half the population into acute hunger.

In the two years of the war, the Sudanese army has successfully ousted the Rapid Reaction Forces from most of Central Sudan, and the paramilitary formations have changed tactics from ground invasions to attacks using drones targeting power plants and other facilities located deep within army-controlled territory.

