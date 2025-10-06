$41.230.05
October 6, 12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosions heard in Kharkiv: preliminary reports indicate a fire broke out at the impact site

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a fire in the Industrial District. There is currently no information about casualties.

Explosions heard in Kharkiv: preliminary reports indicate a fire broke out at the impact site

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Preliminary, there is a fire at the site of the hit. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, as reported by UNN.

There are explosions in the city - be careful! 

- Terekhov reported.

Let's add

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv added that the Industrial district was under attack.

According to preliminary information, there is a fire at the site of the hit. No data on casualties have been received yet 

- Terekhov summarized.

Upcoming winter will be the hardest for Kharkiv in all years of war - mayor06.10.25, 15:18 • 2078 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv