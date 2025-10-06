Explosions heard in Kharkiv: preliminary reports indicate a fire broke out at the impact site

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Preliminary, there is a fire at the site of the hit. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, as reported by UNN.

There are explosions in the city - be careful! - Terekhov reported.

Let's add

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv added that the Industrial district was under attack.

According to preliminary information, there is a fire at the site of the hit. No data on casualties have been received yet - Terekhov summarized.

Upcoming winter will be the hardest for Kharkiv in all years of war - mayor