Explosions heard in Kharkiv: preliminary reports indicate a fire broke out at the impact site
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a fire in the Industrial District. There is currently no information about casualties.
Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Preliminary, there is a fire at the site of the hit. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, as reported by UNN.
There are explosions in the city - be careful!
Let's add
Later, the mayor of Kharkiv added that the Industrial district was under attack.
According to preliminary information, there is a fire at the site of the hit. No data on casualties have been received yet
