Explosions heard in Crimea for the second time in a day
Kyiv • UNN
On Wednesday, explosions and shooting were reported in the Saki district of Crimea after loud explosions were heard throughout Sevastopol earlier in the day.
In the Saki district of the occupied Crimea, residents reported the sounds of explosions and shooting, UNN reports, citing Krymsky Viter.
Details
The explosions and shooting were reported on Wednesday around 16:30.
There were no reports of Russian military exercises.
Earlier UNN reported that a loud explosion was heard in different districts of Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea.