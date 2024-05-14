Explosions are heard again in Kharkiv - media
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions sound in Kharkov. Residents are asked to go to shelters and not disturb the air defense system.
Explosions are heard in Kharkiv again, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
The media reported at least two explosions.
"Residents of the city of Kharkiv, stay in shelters!" Brigadier General of Justice, Head of the Kharkiv Military Garrison Serhiy Melnyk reported on Telegram.
Later, he reported the work of the "guardians of the sky".
"The guardians of the sky are working - do not leave the shelter and do not film their work," Melnyk added.
Recall
On May 14, at about 16:10, the Russian military launched air strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.
One of the aircraft munitions hit a high-rise building.
Another hit was in a garage near another multi-storey residential building. At least 15 garages caught fire.
There are 20 victimsknown.