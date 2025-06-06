Explosions and air defense systems responding to UAVs reported in Ryazan.

Residents of the Russian city of Ryazan heard explosions on Friday, June 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media" and Telegram public pages.

Details

According to Russian media, alleged Ukrainian UAVs were circling over the city - air defense systems were working on them. There was no information about casualties.

At the same time, local Telegram public pages publish a video in which an air raid alert can be heard.

Additionally

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck airfields of the Russian Federation's aviation basing "Engels" and "Dyagilevo". As a result of the strikes, there were hits, fires broke out, and a logistics point in the Kursk region was also hit.

Also, UNN reported that an oil depot in Russia that supplies fuel to military aircraft was hit. This is evidenced by satellite images. This base is located in the Saratov region.