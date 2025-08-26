Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering Disinformation

An explosion occurred on a Russian tanker off the coast of Chukotka. Two casualties are reported, but Russian propaganda claims there is no oil spill, trying to downplay the significance of the accident. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

The CPD noted that this incident confirms an alarming trend and once again demonstrates that the technical condition of the Russian tanker fleet is at a critically low level.

Under sanctions, Moscow does not have access to quality repairs and certified components, so regular accidents have become commonplace. Explosions, fires, and leaks of oil or toxic substances are a direct consequence of the "shadow logistics" that the Kremlin is trying to use to circumvent sanctions pressure. - stated the Center for Countering Disinformation.

They added that the position of the Russian authorities regarding the use of the "shadow fleet" creates danger not only for crews but also for the environment in various regions. The Center recalled the accident of two Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait in the winter of 2024, which were transporting fuel oil. This caused an environmental disaster in the Black and Azov Seas.

But Russia continues to ignore these risks and only increases the volume of transportation, using a worn-out and uncontrolled tanker fleet. - stated the CPD.

The HUR identified 20 more Russian vessels and 600 Iranian tankers of the “shadow fleet”