Explosion occurs in Poltava - media
Kyiv • UNN
The explosion occurred in Poltava after an air raid alert was declared in the region. Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missiles.
The sound of an explosion was heard in Poltava, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
Earlier, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use in areas where air alert was declared.
An air alert was declared in the Poltava region. So far, neither the city nor the regional authorities have commented on the explosion.
