Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi - media
Kyiv • UNN
In Kropyvnytskyi, explosions occurred after an enemy missile was fired in the direction of the city.
On Thursday morning, explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi after a report of an enemy missile in the direction of the city, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.
Details
Suspilne correspondents reported that explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi.
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of a missileheading in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. Then it changed direction to Kropyvnytskyi.
