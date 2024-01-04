Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi - media

On Thursday morning, explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi after a report of an enemy missile in the direction of the city, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

Suspilne correspondents reported that explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of a missileheading in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. Then it changed direction to Kropyvnytskyi.

