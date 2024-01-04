ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Enemy attacked more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours, fired missiles at the regional center: there are damages

Enemy attacked more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours, fired missiles at the regional center: there are damages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38068 views

Russian troops attacked more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging buildings but not causing any injuries.

Yesterday, the Russian army shelled more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region,  in particular, it struck Kharkiv twice, preliminarily with S-300 missiles. The attacks caused damage, but no one was injured. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

At about 22:40, the enemy struck 2 times at Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Preliminary - S-300. The blast wave damaged windows in a residential building. There were no casualties

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details 

In total, according to the head of the RMA, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday, including: Alisivka, Lyptsi, Lukyantsi in Kharkiv district; Starytsia, Zybyno in Chuhuiv district; Odradne, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupiansk district. 

The enemy shelled Morokhovets, Kharkiv district; Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Podoly, Berestove, Kolodyazne, Kupyansk district from the air. 

On the morning of January 3, the occupants attacked the village of Podoly, Kupyansk district. A private house was damaged. Hostile attacks also took place near Zolochiv village in Bohodukhiv district and Lyptsi in Kharkiv district. There were no casualties. 

At about 16 hours between the village of Hlyboke and Morokhovets village of Kharkiv district, the occupants struck with a KAB. There were no casualties. 

At about 20 hours, the enemy shelled the village of Liptsy. Lyptsi village. A private residential building was damaged. There were no casualties. 

Recall 

In Kharkiv, on the evening of January 2, a Russian missile hit one of the schools in the city's Osnovyansky district, and part of the two-story building collapsed. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

