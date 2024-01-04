Enemy attacked more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours, fired missiles at the regional center: there are damages

Yesterday, the Russian army shelled more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, in particular, it struck Kharkiv twice, preliminarily with S-300 missiles. The attacks caused damage, but no one was injured. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

At about 22:40, the enemy struck 2 times at Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Preliminary - S-300. The blast wave damaged windows in a residential building. There were no casualties - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details

In total, according to the head of the RMA, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday, including: Alisivka, Lyptsi, Lukyantsi in Kharkiv district; Starytsia, Zybyno in Chuhuiv district; Odradne, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupiansk district.

The enemy shelled Morokhovets, Kharkiv district; Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Podoly, Berestove, Kolodyazne, Kupyansk district from the air.

On the morning of January 3, the occupants attacked the village of Podoly, Kupyansk district. A private house was damaged. Hostile attacks also took place near Zolochiv village in Bohodukhiv district and Lyptsi in Kharkiv district. There were no casualties.

At about 16 hours between the village of Hlyboke and Morokhovets village of Kharkiv district, the occupants struck with a KAB. There were no casualties.

At about 20 hours, the enemy shelled the village of Liptsy. Lyptsi village. A private residential building was damaged. There were no casualties.

Recall

In Kharkiv, on the evening of January 2, a Russian missile hit one of the schools in the city's Osnovyansky district, and part of the two-story building collapsed.

