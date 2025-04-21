The largest municipal waste landfill in the region is burning near Moscow - Media

The largest domestic waste landfill in the Moscow region, located at the "Timokhovo" municipal solid waste site, caught fire near the Russian capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

The preliminary cause is the heat in the central region of Russia. The fire covered more than 500 square meters of the landfill.

Residents of nearby villages complain about the "persistent smell" of burning garbage in the air. Black smoke from the fire is visible for several dozen kilometers.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are helping to bring sand to the fire site using 10 Kamaz trucks. They are covering the garbage with it to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.

Recall

Earlier, the APZ-20 bearing plant burned in Kursk, Russia. The area of the fire exceeded 17 thousand square meters.