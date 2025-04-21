$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 13168 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 39167 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 29015 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 27516 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 30462 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 25511 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 21768 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60088 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38102 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52753 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
The largest municipal waste landfill in the region is burning near Moscow - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1536 views

The largest landfill in the region, "Timokhovo", caught fire near Moscow. The preliminary cause of the fire, covering an area of over 500 square meters, is heat, and smoke is visible for tens of kilometers.

The largest municipal waste landfill in the region is burning near Moscow - Media

The largest domestic waste landfill in the Moscow region, located at the "Timokhovo" municipal solid waste site, caught fire near the Russian capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

The preliminary cause is the heat in the central region of Russia. The fire covered more than 500 square meters of the landfill.

Residents of nearby villages complain about the "persistent smell" of burning garbage in the air. Black smoke from the fire is visible for several dozen kilometers.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are helping to bring sand to the fire site using 10 Kamaz trucks. They are covering the garbage with it to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.

Recall

Earlier, the APZ-20 bearing plant burned in Kursk, Russia. The area of the fire exceeded 17 thousand square meters.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
