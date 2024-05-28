Explosion occurs in Odesa amid air raid alert

An explosion was heard in Odesa. This was reported by the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

An explosion is heard in the city. Stay in safe places - Terekhov said.

Monitoring channels report that, according to preliminary data, the occupiers used Iskander-M.

Earlier, the mayor of Odesa warned about the threat of ballistic missiles in the direction of Odesa region.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks on the southern regions from Crimea.

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, urged residents to stay in shelters.

"Residents of Odesa and Odesa district, please stay in safe places until the curfew. This is important!" - Kiper said.