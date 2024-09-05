Explosion occurs in Kyiv, air defense is in operation
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in the Ukrainian capital. According to the KCMA and Mayor Klitschko, air defense forces are working in Kyiv.
An explosion was heard in Kyiv. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.
Details
Air defense forces are operating in the capital, KCMA and Mayor Klitschko reported.
Explosions were heard during an air raid in Poltava region. RMA assures that no hits were recorded04.09.24, 21:46 • 59925 views