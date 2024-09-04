Explosions were heard during an air raid in Poltava region. RMA assures that no hits were recorded

Explosions were heard in Poltava region during the air raid. According to the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, no hits were recorded in the region, UNN reports.

"No hits were recorded in the region during the last air raid. Keep a cool head and take care of yourself. Glory to Ukraine!" - said the head of the RMA.

Previously

The Air Force warned about the threat of ballistic missiles and the movement of an enemy missile in the direction of Poltava.

Recall

Yesterday, the enemy attacked an educational institution in Poltava, the number of victims increased to 298 people. Earlier it was reported that 53 people were killed in the attack.