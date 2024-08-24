Explosion occurs in Kramatorsk

An explosion occurred at about 22:35 in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The city's military administration urges residents to immediately take shelter and observe safety measures, UNN reports .

Details

The details of the incident are still being clarified, but the authorities emphasize the importance of not ignoring the alarms and staying in safe places until further notice.

Citizens were urged to be cautious and follow official reports.

Explosions occur in Sumy after warning of high-speed target