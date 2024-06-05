Explosion occurred in Odessa: what is known

In Odessa, the sound of an explosion was heard after a warning about the threat of the enemy using ballistics, reports UNN.

"An explosion was heard in Odessa," Suspilne reports.

So far, there is no official information about possible hits or damage.

According to monitoring channels, in the Odessa region, again, previously, the enemy used an Iskander-M missile from the so-called Crimea.

The city authorities warned about the danger in Odessa and the region.

"Odessa region, stay in shelters until the Air Alert ends! Rocket danger!"- said the chairman of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the Crimea, as well as a high-speed target in the direction of the Odessa region.