Explosion in Sumy: occupants strike at infrastructure, a woman is killed

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70488 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105046 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148045 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152280 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248845 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173776 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165086 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225079 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102100 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41467 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36236 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54551 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48418 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248845 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225079 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211256 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237046 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223912 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70488 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48418 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54557 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112612 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113534 views
Explosion in Sumy: occupants strike at infrastructure, a woman is killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39328 views

A woman is killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on the infrastructure of the Sumy suburbs.

The Russian army has launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the Sumy suburb. According to the Sumy RMA, a woman was killed in the attack, UNN reports.

Details

According to RMA, today, on May 11, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the suburbs of the regional center. All necessary services are working at the scene.

Later, it became known that a woman born in 1987 died as a result of an enemy missile strike, having received multiple injuries incompatible with life.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is ongoing," the RMA added.

Recall

As reported by UNN, explosions occurred during the air raid in Odesa, Sumy and Kryvyi Rih.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
odesaOdesa
sumySums

