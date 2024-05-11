Explosion in Sumy: occupants strike at infrastructure, a woman is killed

The Russian army has launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the Sumy suburb. According to the Sumy RMA, a woman was killed in the attack, UNN reports.

Details

According to RMA, today, on May 11, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the suburbs of the regional center. All necessary services are working at the scene.

Later, it became known that a woman born in 1987 died as a result of an enemy missile strike, having received multiple injuries incompatible with life.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is ongoing," the RMA added.

Recall

As reported by UNN, explosions occurred during the air raid in Odesa, Sumy and Kryvyi Rih.