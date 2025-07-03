Explosion in Luhansk on July 3: former mayor Pilavov killed

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 4379 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 18201 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 30529 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 70918 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 45063 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 46333 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 37933 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 28752 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49982 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 177501 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
42%
752mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threatJuly 3, 05:52 AM • 61535 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 16350 views
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan09:55 AM • 39393 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 36395 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 11145 views
Publications
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted01:08 PM • 1366 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations12:45 PM • 8787 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 12406 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 37828 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 70910 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 17375 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 46978 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 55098 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 62191 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 116828 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Explosion in Luhansk on July 3: former mayor Pilavov killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1848 views

Manolis Pilavov, the former mayor of occupied Luhansk, died on July 3 as a result of explosions. He headed the city from 2014 to 2023.

Explosion in Luhansk on July 3: former mayor Pilavov killed

On Thursday, July 3, as a result of explosions in occupied Luhansk, former mayor Manolis Pilavov died. He led the city from 2014 to 2023, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Pilavov headed the Luhansk administration from December 2, 2014, when the city was already occupied by pro-Russian separatists. Before that, he was the president of the Luhansk Football Federation and the president of the Zorya football club.

Pilavov was also a member of the "United Russia" party. The SBU declared him wanted under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Responsibility for a terrorist act).

Pilavov was also accused under the following articles:

  • actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order (seizure of state power);
    • encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

      Recall

      On July 3, explosions occurred in occupied Luhansk on Taras Shevchenko Street. This happened near the local history museum: there, the occupiers held an exhibition in honor of the "pipe" operation in the Kursk region.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
      Luhansk
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9