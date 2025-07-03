On Thursday, July 3, as a result of explosions in occupied Luhansk, former mayor Manolis Pilavov died. He led the city from 2014 to 2023, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Pilavov headed the Luhansk administration from December 2, 2014, when the city was already occupied by pro-Russian separatists. Before that, he was the president of the Luhansk Football Federation and the president of the Zorya football club.

Pilavov was also a member of the "United Russia" party. The SBU declared him wanted under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Responsibility for a terrorist act).

Pilavov was also accused under the following articles:

actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order (seizure of state power);

encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

Recall

On July 3, explosions occurred in occupied Luhansk on Taras Shevchenko Street. This happened near the local history museum: there, the occupiers held an exhibition in honor of the "pipe" operation in the Kursk region.