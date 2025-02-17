ukenru
Kharkov was attacked by enemy UAVs: there were hits

Kharkov was attacked by enemy UAVs: there were hits

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107634 views

In Kharkov, at about 01:22, an explosion was recorded as a result of an attack by enemy Shahed-type drones on the Saltovsky district. Urban head Igor Terekhov reported a hit. There is damage to a residential building. Two people have an acute stress reaction.

On the night of February 17, an explosion was heard in Kharkov. City authorities reported that an enemy drone hit the territory of a private household. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

Details

On Monday, February 17, at 01:22, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel about an explosion in the city that occurred against the backdrop of an enemy drone attack.

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv. Preliminary, a Shahed UAV attacked the Saltovsky district of the city. We are clarifying the details

- the official said in a post.

At 01:44, Igor Terekhov reported that an enemy UAV of the Shahed type had hit the territory of a private household. According to him, a residential building in the Kholodnogorsk district of Kharkov was damaged. Two people have an acute stress reaction.

At 02:04, city authorities updated information about the consequences of the enemy attack on the city.

In the Saltovsky district, according to preliminary information, the blow hit close to the administrative building; as of now, there are no casualties

- Terekhov wrote.

"The windows in the administrative building and nearby buildings have been broken in some places. The situation is being clarified," added the mayor of Kharkov.

Recall

A Russian drone strike on critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv left more than 100,000 people without heating. Zelenskyy said it was necessary to strengthen protection against such attacks and to push Russia to peace.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
donetskDonetsk
mykolaivMykolaiv
kharkivKharkiv

