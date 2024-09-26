Explosion in Kharkiv: occupants strike again

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv - the enemy strikes, reports UNN.

“An explosion in Kharkiv. Be careful! There may be repeated launches of KABs!”, said Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, notes that the occupiers are striking.

“Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters!” added Syniehubov.

Russian army attacks Kharkiv and five districts: one killed and five wounded, including 4 police officers