Explosion in Kharkiv: occupants strike again
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, the occupiers are striking. Residents of Kharkiv and the region are urged to take shelter.
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv - the enemy strikes, reports UNN.
“An explosion in Kharkiv. Be careful! There may be repeated launches of KABs!”, said Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.
The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, notes that the occupiers are striking.
“Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters!” added Syniehubov.
