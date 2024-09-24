Russian army attacks Kharkiv and five districts: one killed and five wounded, including 4 police officers

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 5 districts over the past day, with one person killed and 5 wounded, including four police officers, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police department reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 23, the enemy, in violation of the laws and customs of war, fired at civilians from multiple rocket launchers, dropped KABs and FPV drones. A civilian woman was killed. Five more people were injured, including four police officers. Civilian houses and a cemetery were destroyed, civilian and official cars were damaged, and fields are burning," the Kharkiv regional police reported.

According to the police, four police officers were injured in the village of Staryi Saltiv on September 23 as a result of attacks by Russian military with KAB and cluster munitions.

According to RMA Chairman Sinegubov:

September 24 03:49, Kharkiv, Kyiv district. An open area. As a result of shelling from “Tornado-S” MLRS, grass and branches burned on the area of 100 square meters.

17:40, Kharkiv. An enemy UAV hits the ground on the territory of the cemetery. Grass and plantings on fire over an area of 300 square meters. The second hit also hit the ground. No casualties.

17:49, Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska community. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 3 hectares.

14:20, Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Ivashky village. A private house caught fire as a result of the shelling.

13:46, Izium district, Borivska TG, Zahryzove village. A private house burned down as a result of the shelling.

10:00, Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Riznykove village. A destroyed house was burning as a result of the shelling.

10:00, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Osynove village. The shelling damaged a private house and a car. A 59-year-old woman was injured.

09:00, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. An 82-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling.

08:05, Chuhuiv district, Starosaltivska TG, Khotimlia village. The shell hit the ground. The building of the enterprise was damaged.

