Explosion in Chinese fireworks store kills eight people on the eve of Lunar New Year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

In Jiangsu province, an explosion at a fireworks store killed eight people and injured two others with burns. The cause was a safety violation by a resident near the retail outlet.

Explosion in Chinese fireworks store kills eight people on the eve of Lunar New Year
Photo: AP

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Jiangsu province, eastern China, where eight people died as a result of a powerful explosion and subsequent fire in a fireworks store. Authorities reported that two more people sustained minor burns, and the cause of the disaster was a gross violation of safety rules by a local resident directly near the retail outlet. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion occurred around 2:30 PM in Dong'an village when a resident improperly lit a firework near the store, triggering the detonation of the entire range of pyrotechnics. Firefighters took an hour and a half to fully extinguish the fire, and those responsible for the incident have already been taken into custody for investigation.

Explosion in Lviv region: two-story building destroyed06.02.26, 19:49 • 3718 views

Testing fireworks and firecrackers around stores must be strictly prohibited. It is necessary to identify and eliminate all "blind spots" in the security system.

– emphasized the Ministry of Emergency Management of China.

Strengthening control over pyrotechnics during the Spring Festival

As the Lunar New Year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Fire Horse, falls on Tuesday, February 17, the demand for pyrotechnics in the country has reached its peak.

Against the backdrop of the tragedy, the government called on all regions to strengthen supervision over the production and sale of explosive goods, especially in rural areas, where fireworks bans are often ignored.

Authorities aim to ensure a safe celebration of the country's main traditional festival, reminding citizens of the high risks of industrial accidents due to neglect of basic safety standards. 

Suicide bomber detonates in Shia mosque in Pakistan: at least 31 dead – media06.02.26, 17:10 • 3868 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
New Year
Village
China