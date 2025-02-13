Explosion in a restaurant in Grenoble, France, injures 12 people

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 29587 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 70672 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 94481 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111481 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 89429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121317 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113171 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116807 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156105 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100820 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 75030 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 45689 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101573 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 71553 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111481 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121317 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156105 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146540 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178768 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 71553 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101573 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135213 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137106 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165232 views
Explosion in a restaurant in Grenoble, France, injures 12 people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29309 views

In the French city of Grenoble, an unknown person threw a grenade into a bar, injuring 12 people, two in critical condition. Prosecutors rule out a terrorist attack and suggest a possible score settling.

On Wednesday, February 12, in the city of Grenoble in southeastern France, an unknown person threw a grenade into a bar, injuring at least 10 people, two of whom are in critical condition. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around 20:00 in the area of Claude Cogan Street. According to prosecutor François Touré de Cousy, the attacker was carrying a Kalashnikov rifle, but did not use it. At the time of the explosion, there were many visitors in the bar.

According to the prosecutor's office, the explosion was caused by a grenade that was thrown inside the establishment.

“One person threw a grenade,” confirmed Prosecutor François Touré de Cousy, who arrived at the scene.

Initially, at least nine people were reported injured, including one who sustained a severe chest wound.

80 firefighters and police officers from the organized crime unit arrived at the scene.

We can rule out a terrorist act, as we have no evidence that it is related to terrorism,

- said prosecutor François Touré de Cusy.

He called it “an act of extreme violence” that “may be related to the settlement of a score.

The attack took place in a bar, which is a meeting place for locals and visitors from other areas.

“It's a place where people gather, particularly to watch football matches,” said Chloe Pantel, deputy mayor of Grenoble's District 6.

Later, law enforcement officers clarified that two of the victims were in very serious condition

Mayor Eric Piol called the attack “a criminal act of unprecedented violence.

I strongly condemn this horrific act of violence that took place at a facility in the Olympic Village area, which resulted in more than 10 people being injured, including several seriously,

- he wrote on the social network X.

Police are currently investigating the motives for the attack, and security forces continue to patrol the area.

Recall

Last November, in a restaurant in the French city of Issy-Le-Moulinot, the owner held several employees of the establishment. The area was surrounded by large police forces, and firefighters were sent to the scene.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
franceFrance

Contact us about advertising