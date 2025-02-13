Explosion in a restaurant in Grenoble, France, injures 12 people

On Wednesday, February 12, in the city of Grenoble in southeastern France, an unknown person threw a grenade into a bar, injuring at least 10 people, two of whom are in critical condition. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

The incident occurred around 20:00 in the area of Claude Cogan Street. According to prosecutor François Touré de Cousy, the attacker was carrying a Kalashnikov rifle, but did not use it. At the time of the explosion, there were many visitors in the bar.

According to the prosecutor's office, the explosion was caused by a grenade that was thrown inside the establishment.

“One person threw a grenade,” confirmed Prosecutor François Touré de Cousy, who arrived at the scene.

Initially, at least nine people were reported injured, including one who sustained a severe chest wound.

80 firefighters and police officers from the organized crime unit arrived at the scene.

We can rule out a terrorist act, as we have no evidence that it is related to terrorism, - said prosecutor François Touré de Cusy.

He called it “an act of extreme violence” that “may be related to the settlement of a score.

The attack took place in a bar, which is a meeting place for locals and visitors from other areas.

“It's a place where people gather, particularly to watch football matches,” said Chloe Pantel, deputy mayor of Grenoble's District 6.

Later, law enforcement officers clarified that two of the victims were in very serious condition

Mayor Eric Piol called the attack “a criminal act of unprecedented violence.

I strongly condemn this horrific act of violence that took place at a facility in the Olympic Village area, which resulted in more than 10 people being injured, including several seriously, - he wrote on the social network X.

Police are currently investigating the motives for the attack, and security forces continue to patrol the area.

Last November, in a restaurant in the French city of Issy-Le-Moulinot, the owner held several employees of the establishment. The area was surrounded by large police forces, and firefighters were sent to the scene.