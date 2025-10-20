Explosion at Russian Lukoil oil refinery in Romania: casualties reported

An explosion occurred at the Petrotel Lukoil oil refinery, owned by the Russian company Lukoil, in the Romanian city of Ploiești. The incident happened without a subsequent fire, but one person sustained serious injuries. This was reported by Digi24, writes UNN.

Details

On Monday afternoon, an explosion occurred in the industrial zone of Ploiești (Prahova County, Romania) at the Petrotel Lukoil oil refinery. The incident was reported by the local publication Digi24, citing the Prahova Emergency Situations Inspectorate.

The explosion, which was not followed by a fire, occurred on the premises of the enterprise located on Mihai Bravu Street, Ploiești municipality. We intervened with a mobile intensive care unit to examine, treat, and transport a 57-year-old man who was conscious, with a craniofacial injury and an injury to his left lower limb. - rescuers stated.

The injured person was promptly hospitalized in the emergency department of Ploiești, where he is receiving necessary medical care.

Explosion in Romanian capital: at least three dead, 13 injured

According to local authorities, the explosion occurred in a facility belonging to an economic operator engaged in the production and distribution of petroleum products. At the time of the incident, planned repair work, which had begun several days earlier, was being carried out on the plant's territory.

The official causes of the explosion have not yet been announced. Representatives of the Romanian emergency services are investigating the circumstances of the incident and assessing possible technical violations during the repair work.

Fire broke out at an arms factory in Romania, authorities suspect sabotage