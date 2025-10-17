Explosion in Romanian capital: at least three dead, 13 injured
Kyiv • UNN
A powerful explosion occurred in an apartment building in the Romanian capital on Friday morning. At least three people were killed and 13 were injured, including two children, who were hospitalized.
An extremely powerful explosion occurred on Friday morning in an apartment building in the Romanian capital, killing at least three people, UNN reports with reference to Digi24.
Details
According to media reports, at least 3 people died and 13 were injured, including two children aged 12 and 17, as a result of the explosion in the residential building. They were urgently taken to the hospital.
A neighboring gymnasium was evacuated.
The interim mayor of the capital, Stelian Bujduveanu, clarified that all those affected by the explosion will have a place to live in the near future. An emergency meeting was also convened at the capital's mayor's office to discuss actions in managing the situation.
