Explosion at police station in Rivne claims life of deputy head of department; ammunition may have detonated — SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of an explosion at one of the district police departments in Rivne and indicated who was injured — the deputy head of the department was killed, while the head of one of the departments, another deputy, and an inspector of one of the divisions sustained serious injuries, UNN writes.

Employees of the SBI have launched an investigation into an explosion at one of the police stations in Rivne, which killed one law enforcement officer and injured three others - the SBI reported.

As noted by the SBI, "the explosion occurred on August 31, 2026, at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the courtyard of Police Department No. 1 of the Rivne District Police Department."

An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured

As a result of the detonation, the deputy head of the department was killed. The head of one of the departments, another deputy, and an inspector of one of the divisions also sustained serious injuries. They have now been hospitalized - the SBI stated.

It is reported that "according to preliminary information, one of the munitions may have detonated on the premises of the institution due to a violation of the rules for the safe storage of explosive substances."

According to the bureau, SBI employees immediately began urgent investigative actions after the incident. The scene examination has now been completed, fragments and official documentation have been seized, witnesses are being questioned, and a series of expert examinations has been ordered to establish the circumstances and causes of the explosion.

Preliminary legal classification of the offense: negligent storage of firearms or ammunition (Article 264 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

An explosion at a police department in Rivne occurred while explosives experts were performing their official duties, an investigation has been launched