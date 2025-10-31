Four people were injured, two of them seriously, as a result of an explosion and fire at a gas station in western Germany. The exact cause of the explosion is being investigated, and firefighters are extinguishing the fire.

On Friday morning, an explosion occurred in Castrop-Rauxel, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, causing a tanker truck to catch fire. A column of black smoke from the fire was visible for many miles, and visibility on the A42 motorway was limited. According to the fire department, the explosion occurred as a result of work being carried out on a liquefied gas tanker truck.

Police reported that an explosion was heard at the scene, located in an industrial area, with a large cloud of smoke rising above it.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The explosion and fire at the gas station in Castrop-Rauxel resulted in at least four people being injured, with burns of varying degrees of severity.

Two people are in critical condition and were transported to hospitals by rescue helicopters.

In the first half of October 21, the consequences were being localized in Castrop-Rauxel. Residents of the city were advised to keep windows and doors closed. Drivers on the A42 motorway were asked to slow down.

