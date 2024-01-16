Explosion at a factory in Serbia: one person killed, four others injured
An explosion at the Trajal plant in the Serbian city of Krusevac killed one person and injured four others. The explosion occurred in a workshop for the production of fuel belts.
Today's explosion at the Trajal factory in the Serbian city of Krusevac killed one person and injured four others.
According to preliminary information, one person was killed and four were injured, they were taken by ambulance to the general hospital in Krushevak
Authorities also confirmed that the explosion occurred in a workshop that specializes in the production of fuel belts. All the injured were taken to the local general hospital in Krushevak.
TRAYAL LORPORACJA, a former gunpowder factory founded in 1889, produces tires, rubber products and industrial explosives.