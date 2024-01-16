Explosion at a factory in Serbia: one person killed, four others injured

Today's explosion at the Trajal factory in the Serbian city of Krusevac killed one person and injured four others. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and four were injured, they were taken by ambulance to the general hospital in Krushevak - the statement said.

Authorities also confirmed that the explosion occurred in a workshop that specializes in the production of fuel belts. All the injured were taken to the local general hospital in Krushevak.

TRAYAL LORPORACJA, a former gunpowder factory founded in 1889, produces tires, rubber products and industrial explosives.