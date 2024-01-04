Experts complete scanning of the rubble of the Shukhevych Museum destroyed by Russia

Today, experts are completing the scanning of the rubble of the museum of UPA General Roman Shukhevych in Lviv, which was destroyed by Russians, for its future restoration. The museum is planned to be rebuilt after the victory. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi in Telegram, according to UNN.

Regarding the Shukhevych Museum in Lviv destroyed by Russians. Today, experts are completing the scanning of the rubble. This is necessary for the future restoration and the international tribunal. Tomorrow, our services and experts will start dismantling the rubble. After that, we will announce an architectural competition. - Sadovyi wrote.

Details

According to him, the acceptance of proposals and selection of the winner will take approximately 2 months.

"The attack destroyed 16 museum exhibits that were part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine. Several hundred museum exhibits were saved, they were taken out at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. We will start rebuilding the museum after the Victory. Several patrons have already offered to finance the reconstruction. Thank you for preserving history, but today this money should be spent on the army," Sadovyi said.

Addendum

On Stepan Bandera's birthday, the Russians completely destroyed the museum of UPA general Roman Shukhevych in Bilohirsh.