expert: russia has openly launched a campaign of terror against western countries

Russia has openly launched a campaign of terror against Western countries. This campaign of terror is aimed at undermining unity and subversion. This was announced by the head of the Center for Military Legal Studies Oleksandr Musienko during the round table "How Russian terror kills: preconditions, threats and challenges", the correspondent of UNN reports.

Germany is now sounding the alarm, and the director of the BND, the German counterintelligence agency, is openly saying and warning European countries that Russia is preparing and conducting subversive activities in the West and preparing terrorist attacks. Against the backdrop of the upcoming Olympic Games in France, I would also think about it if I were the French authorities, because it must also be stated here that Russia is now actually engaged in mercenary recruitment activities around the world. In particular, it is trying to recruit, patronize, and lead terrorist organizations of the radical Islamist type - Musienko said.

He noted that Russia has launched a campaign of terror against Western countries. "Now we must state that Russia has openly launched a campaign of terror against Western countries. This campaign of terror is aimed at actually shaking and undermining unity and subversion. What does this look like in practice? Russia supports various radical far-right and far-left movements. Just look who set fire to the house of the director of Rheinmetall Dacha? An ultra-leftist organization that advocates not sending weapons to Ukraine," Musienko said.

In other words, according to him, Russia finances and sponsors these movements in order to undermine support for Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia is sponsoring and supporting right-wing radical organizations that advocate for restrictions on emigration, that oppose far-left organizations, thus pitting them against each other, and thus actually organizing conflict situations within states that oppose the European Union's policies, and against the backdrop of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, the goal is clear and the purpose is obvious: to strengthen the sentiment that the European Union is not needed, that Brussels is not needed. So this is also an element of this campaign - Musienko said.

He also noted that Russia is trying to use certain groups to influence the decisions of Western countries.

"The next elements are influences on political activity, that is, we need to understand that Russia is actually trying to influence the decisions of Western countries with the help of certain groups," Musienko said.

