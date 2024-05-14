expert: russia has openly launched a campaign of terror against western countries

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

expert: russia has openly launched a campaign of terror against western countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia has openly launched a campaign of terror against Western countries aimed at undermining unity through subversion, support for radical movements, and attempts to influence political decisions.

Russia has openly launched a campaign of terror against Western countries. This campaign of terror is aimed at undermining unity and subversion. This was announced by the head of the Center for Military Legal Studies Oleksandr Musienko during the round table "How Russian terror kills: preconditions, threats and challenges", the correspondent of UNN reports.

Germany is now sounding the alarm, and the director of the BND, the German counterintelligence agency, is openly saying and warning European countries that Russia is preparing and conducting subversive activities in the West and preparing terrorist attacks. Against the backdrop of the upcoming Olympic Games in France, I would also think about it if I were the French authorities, because it must also be stated here that Russia is now actually engaged in mercenary recruitment activities around the world. In particular, it is trying to recruit, patronize, and lead terrorist organizations of the radical Islamist type

- Musienko said.

He noted that Russia has launched a campaign of terror against Western countries. "Now we must state that Russia has openly launched a campaign of terror against Western countries. This campaign of terror is aimed at actually shaking and undermining unity and subversion. What does this look like in practice? Russia supports various radical far-right and far-left movements. Just look who set fire to the house of the director of Rheinmetall Dacha? An ultra-leftist organization that advocates not sending weapons to Ukraine," Musienko said.

Germany burns down Rheinmetall CEO's country house for supplying weapons to Ukraine - media

In other words, according to him, Russia finances and sponsors these movements in order to undermine support for Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia is sponsoring and supporting right-wing radical organizations that advocate for restrictions on emigration, that oppose far-left organizations, thus pitting them against each other, and thus actually organizing conflict situations within states that oppose the European Union's policies, and against the backdrop of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, the goal is clear and the purpose is obvious: to strengthen the sentiment that the European Union is not needed, that Brussels is not needed. So this is also an element of this campaign

- Musienko said.

He also noted that Russia is trying to use certain groups to influence the decisions of Western countries.

Putin is not going to stop, he has a feeling that the West can be split - Zelenskyy

"The next elements are influences on political activity, that is, we need to understand that Russia is actually trying to influence the decisions of Western countries with the help of certain groups," Musienko said.  

Media all over Europe are sounding the alarm over the threat of sabotage from Russia

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
reinmetallRheinmetal
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
franceFrance
europeEurope
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising