Germany burns down Rheinmetall CEO's country house for supplying weapons to Ukraine - media

On Tuesday night in Hermannsburg in northern Germany, a wooden house on the plot of Armin Papperger, the head of the defense concern Rheinmetall, burned down, UNN reports citing BILD.

Details

Left-wing extremists claimed responsibility for the arson. They called the company "one of the beneficiaries of the so-called tipping point." This term (Zeitenwende) is used by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to describe the war in Ukraine.

German company Rheinmetall receives €130 million from the EU to produce ammunition

The radicals believe that Rheinmetall is deliberately accumulating "various old types of tanks" that "can now be sold to Ukraine along with ammunition for a huge profit." Thus, "Rheinmetall plans, produces and kills not only on a national scale". German special services are investigating the arson and verifying the authenticity of the statement.

Rheinmetall to hand over 20 Marder combat vehicles to Ukraine