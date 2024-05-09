Putin is not going to stop, he has a feeling that the West can be split - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to stop, he must be stopped, because he will go further. He feels that the West can be split. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, an UNN correspondent reports.

We have no alternative but to defend ourselves. We must protect Ukraine - it is our future. Putin is not going to stop. He lives in this information "aquarium", in this world built by his own special services. He feels that the West can be split, that all these values are just words. Sometimes, unfortunately, some people, not the majority, thank God, but some people, representatives of different countries, sometimes confirm that the sanctions are not so powerful, find formats to circumvent them, and even come to the inauguration of a man who simply robbed the lives of Ukrainians, simply took our lives - Zelensky said.

The President noted that Putin must be stopped, because after Ukraine he will go further.

What will Putin do next? He will not stop. Is it possible to stop him? We have to, because he will go on... We all went to school, we can look at geography, understand the history of the Soviet Union, understand who was part of this union, and understand where he will go, why for the rest of his life... Restoring justice is about putting Putin in his place - Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy saidthat if Ukraine is defeated in the war with Russia, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will wage war on the Baltic states.