Expert: Poroshenko's office lied when they called Poroshenko's son not liable for military service, he is a draft dodger

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 55704 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 82694 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105220 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103083 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132470 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103685 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113384 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101031 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 38048 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115749 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 43811 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110247 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 55704 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127509 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132470 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164740 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154642 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13220 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18380 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110247 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115749 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139323 views
Expert: Poroshenko's office lied when they called Poroshenko's son not liable for military service, he is a draft dodger

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39659 views

Oleksiy Poroshenko paid UAH 51 thousand in fines for ignoring summonses. The expert refutes the lawyer's statements about the legality of deregistration before traveling abroad.

People's Deputy Poroshenko's office was forced to recognize his son Oleksiy as a military conscript, effectively confirming his violation of the law on mobilization. This was done in order to lift the arrest of Poroshenko Jr.'s property for ignoring the summons, expert Valentyn Hladkykh writes.

The property of Poroshenko's son was seized for ignoring subpoenas. All of the oligarch's steamship plants are registered in his name. Therefore, to lift the arrest, Poroshenko had to pay a fine of UAH 51 thousand. And thus admit that his own son Oleksiy is indeed a fugitive

- Gladkikh writes.

According to the expert, in order to justify himself, Poroshenko released a lawyer with a statement that his son Oleksiy had allegedly signed a contract with an international company and left for work abroad. Gladkikh quoted the lawyer as saying that Poroshenko Jr. had been removed from all types of registration - military, tax, and passport - before leaving Ukraine.  This, according to the expert, is not true.

“The main lie: “Oleksiy Poroshenko has been removed from the military register and is therefore not subject to mobilization”. According to the CMU Resolution No. 563 of May 16, 2024, citizens of Ukraine who were deregistered from the military register due to leaving Ukraine for a period of more than three months are obliged to register for military service within 30 days from the date of entry into force of this resolution by personally coming to the military registration and enlistment office. Another CMU Resolution No. 675 of June 7, 2024, amended the relevant clause 101 , which allowed Ukrainian men abroad to register with official institutions of Ukraine. Did Poroshenko Jr. do this? No!” says Gladkykh.

The expert also emphasizes that Poroshenko's team is manipulating the definitions, as “deregistration” and “exclusion” from the register are different things. Deregistration: a person liable for military service remains in the status of a person liable for military service and must be registered with another MCC and JV or other authorized body. Exclusion from registration: a person is exempt from all duties related to military registration and is not subject to mobilization, the expert noted, addressing a number of questions to Oleksiy Poroshenko.

 “Why didn't Poroshenko's son go to defend Ukraine, but fled? On what grounds and when did he go abroad? Where did he go: to his brother and sisters in London or to his mother-in-law in St. Petersburg, given his father's business ties to the Kremlin? On what grounds did he deregister, given his officer's rank? Why did he not register as required by law? What does “removed from passport control” mean? Is Poroshenko's son not a citizen of Ukraine? What does “removed from tax control” mean? Does Poroshenko's son, who has $1.2 billion in assets, no longer pay taxes in Ukraine? ”, writes Gladkikh.

As you know, the national collection of signatures of citizens under a petition demanding to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko as a politician and figure suspected of treason, trade with Russia during the war and co-founder of the Party of Regions is underway. In a few days, almost half of the required 25 thousand votes were collected.

As previously reported by the media, Poroshenko's lawyer, Ihor Holovan, who is defending Oleksiy, forged a certificate of unfitness. His closest relatives are also evaders,” the Law and Business publication writes.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising