Expert: Poroshenko's office lied when they called Poroshenko's son not liable for military service, he is a draft dodger

People's Deputy Poroshenko's office was forced to recognize his son Oleksiy as a military conscript, effectively confirming his violation of the law on mobilization. This was done in order to lift the arrest of Poroshenko Jr.'s property for ignoring the summons, expert Valentyn Hladkykh writes.

The property of Poroshenko's son was seized for ignoring subpoenas. All of the oligarch's steamship plants are registered in his name. Therefore, to lift the arrest, Poroshenko had to pay a fine of UAH 51 thousand. And thus admit that his own son Oleksiy is indeed a fugitive - Gladkikh writes.

According to the expert, in order to justify himself, Poroshenko released a lawyer with a statement that his son Oleksiy had allegedly signed a contract with an international company and left for work abroad. Gladkikh quoted the lawyer as saying that Poroshenko Jr. had been removed from all types of registration - military, tax, and passport - before leaving Ukraine. This, according to the expert, is not true.

“The main lie: “Oleksiy Poroshenko has been removed from the military register and is therefore not subject to mobilization”. According to the CMU Resolution No. 563 of May 16, 2024, citizens of Ukraine who were deregistered from the military register due to leaving Ukraine for a period of more than three months are obliged to register for military service within 30 days from the date of entry into force of this resolution by personally coming to the military registration and enlistment office. Another CMU Resolution No. 675 of June 7, 2024, amended the relevant clause 101 , which allowed Ukrainian men abroad to register with official institutions of Ukraine. Did Poroshenko Jr. do this? No!” says Gladkykh.

The expert also emphasizes that Poroshenko's team is manipulating the definitions, as “deregistration” and “exclusion” from the register are different things. Deregistration: a person liable for military service remains in the status of a person liable for military service and must be registered with another MCC and JV or other authorized body. Exclusion from registration: a person is exempt from all duties related to military registration and is not subject to mobilization, the expert noted, addressing a number of questions to Oleksiy Poroshenko.

“Why didn't Poroshenko's son go to defend Ukraine, but fled? On what grounds and when did he go abroad? Where did he go: to his brother and sisters in London or to his mother-in-law in St. Petersburg, given his father's business ties to the Kremlin? On what grounds did he deregister, given his officer's rank? Why did he not register as required by law? What does “removed from passport control” mean? Is Poroshenko's son not a citizen of Ukraine? What does “removed from tax control” mean? Does Poroshenko's son, who has $1.2 billion in assets, no longer pay taxes in Ukraine? ”, writes Gladkikh.

As you know, the national collection of signatures of citizens under a petition demanding to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko as a politician and figure suspected of treason, trade with Russia during the war and co-founder of the Party of Regions is underway. In a few days, almost half of the required 25 thousand votes were collected.

As previously reported by the media, Poroshenko's lawyer, Ihor Holovan, who is defending Oleksiy, forged a certificate of unfitness. His closest relatives are also evaders,” the Law and Business publication writes.