Exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy: remains of more than 30 people discovered in the Ternopil region

During search operations at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, a Polish-Ukrainian expedition found the remains of more than 30 people. To date, more than 20 bodies have already been exhumed. This was reported by Polish Radio, citing a statement by Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Culture Andriy Nadjos, UNN reports.

According to the official, along with the remains of people, experts found a large number of household items. Experts are currently working to determine the sex of the deceased, as well as to establish the approximate time of burial.

As of today, the remains of about 30 people have been found. The exhumation of the remains continues, and as of today, about 20 people have already been exhumed. A significant number of various artifacts were found, including buttons, shoes, coins, and crosses. - said Andriy Nadjos.

He noted that experts present at the search site are now determining the sex of the people buried in the cemetery in Puzhnyky. In addition, they will determine when exactly the victims of these events were buried.

We can establish the final number of remains only after the removal of all remains and the conduct of all anthropological studies, that is, approximately in a week plus we will have the exact number of people buried in the former village of Puzhnyky. - said the deputy minister.

It is expected that after the completion of field work, both parties will prepare analytical reports. Andriy Nadjos stressed that the idea of creating a joint final document will be a positive example of historical dialogue between the states.

He also noted the readiness of the Ukrainian side to conduct similar studies in Poland in the future. This, he said, will help strengthen good neighborly relations and translate historical discussions from the political dimension to the scientific one.

The official added that the field work of the Polish-Ukrainian expedition in Puzhnyky is gradually coming to an end.

The expedition is coordinated by the Freedom and Democracy Foundation with the participation of specialists from the Pomeranian Medical University, the Wołyńskie starożytności organization and the Institute of National Remembrance.

