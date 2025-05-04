Exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy: remains of more than 30 people discovered in the Ternopil region

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 22169 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 56508 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 57400 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 47884 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 65626 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 64759 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 56804 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 72612 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 98855 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46702 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2.2m/s
70%
743 mm
Popular news

The Kremlin has expressed outrage over the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade in Great Britain.

May 3, 02:40 PM • 19598 views

The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson: one person died, two were injured

May 3, 04:35 PM • 5386 views

In Sweden, migrants will be paid 32,000 euros to return home

May 3, 05:42 PM • 6142 views

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson

06:41 PM • 4436 views

In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days

07:25 PM • 9144 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 57400 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 35382 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 67861 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 76425 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 98855 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 29851 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 64758 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 30039 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 33268 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 32030 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy: remains of more than 30 people discovered in the Ternopil region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

A Polish-Ukrainian expedition discovered the remains of more than 30 people near the former village of Puzhnyky. Experts are working to determine the sex and time of burial, and many artifacts have been found.

Exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy: remains of more than 30 people discovered in the Ternopil region

During search operations at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, a Polish-Ukrainian expedition found the remains of more than 30 people. To date, more than 20 bodies have already been exhumed. This was reported by Polish Radio, citing a statement by Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Culture Andriy Nadjos, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, along with the remains of people, experts found a large number of household items. Experts are currently working to determine the sex of the deceased, as well as to establish the approximate time of burial.

As of today, the remains of about 30 people have been found. The exhumation of the remains continues, and as of today, about 20 people have already been exhumed. A significant number of various artifacts were found, including buttons, shoes, coins, and crosses.

- said Andriy Nadjos.

He noted that experts present at the search site are now determining the sex of the people buried in the cemetery in Puzhnyky. In addition, they will determine when exactly the victims of these events were buried.

We can establish the final number of remains only after the removal of all remains and the conduct of all anthropological studies, that is, approximately in a week plus we will have the exact number of people buried in the former village of Puzhnyky.

- said the deputy minister. 

It is expected that after the completion of field work, both parties will prepare analytical reports. Andriy Nadjos stressed that the idea of creating a joint final document will be a positive example of historical dialogue between the states.

He also noted the readiness of the Ukrainian side to conduct similar studies in Poland in the future. This, he said, will help strengthen good neighborly relations and translate historical discussions from the political dimension to the scientific one.

The official added that the field work of the Polish-Ukrainian expedition in Puzhnyky is gradually coming to an end. 

The expedition is coordinated by the Freedom and Democracy Foundation with the participation of specialists from the Pomeranian Medical University, the Wołyńskie starożytności organization and the Institute of National Remembrance.

Let us remind you

Ukraine allowed the search for Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy in Uhly. The first works are scheduled for May 2025, confirmed the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland.

Exhumations on both sides of the border: Ukraine and Poland exchange lists of sites11.01.25, 14:05 • 44659 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
Volyn
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,885.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,833.94