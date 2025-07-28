Exchange rates on July 28: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7824/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.78/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.98/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.51/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.97-41.52, the euro at UAH 49.45-48.85, and the zloty at 11.65-11.00;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.63-41.70, the euro at UAH 49.02-49.20, and the zloty at 11.40-11.55;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.76-41.79/USD and UAH 48.95-48.98/EUR, respectively.

