06:09 AM • 2286 views
July 27, 02:42 PM • 39545 views
Exchange rates on July 28: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7824/USD, which means a devaluation of one kopeck. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.98/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.51/PLN.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7824/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.78/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.98/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.51/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.97-41.52, the euro at UAH 49.45-48.85, and the zloty at 11.65-11.00;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.63-41.70, the euro at UAH 49.02-49.20, and the zloty at 11.40-11.55;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.76-41.79/USD and UAH 48.95-48.98/EUR, respectively.

        Addition

        In June 2025, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recorded a record increase in the average salary for calculating pensions - by almost 2 thousand hryvnias compared to May. The new indicator is UAH 22,336, which will directly affect future pension accruals for Ukrainians.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

