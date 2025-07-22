$41.750.12
Exchange rates on July 22: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 414 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8194/USD, which means a devaluation of 6 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.79/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.49/PLN.

Exchange rates on July 22: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8194/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.81/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.79/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.49/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:20:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.05-41.50, the euro at UAH 49.00-48.35, and the zloty at UAH 11.57-11.00;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.72, the euro at UAH 48.80-49.00, and the zloty at UAH 11.40-11.50;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.77-41.80/USD and UAH 48.72-48.75/EUR, respectively.

        Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by almost 5% in six months: which banknotes are most common21.07.25, 13:59 • 2396 views

        Addition

        President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision introduced a real moratorium on business inspections and on any interference of state structures in entrepreneurial activity.

        Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, during the NSDC meeting, proposed an absolutely transparent and understandable system to ensure true integrity in the work of law enforcement officers in economic affairs.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        Ruslan Kravchenko
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
