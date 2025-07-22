Exchange rates on July 22: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8194/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.81/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.79/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.49/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:20:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.05-41.50, the euro at UAH 49.00-48.35, and the zloty at UAH 11.57-11.00;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.72, the euro at UAH 48.80-49.00, and the zloty at UAH 11.40-11.50;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.77-41.80/USD and UAH 48.72-48.75/EUR, respectively.



