Exchange rates for January 27: Euro crosses 51 hryvnias

January 26, 05:23 PM • 14217 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
January 26, 04:43 PM • 36446 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 25815 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
January 26, 12:45 PM • 31865 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
January 26, 11:57 AM • 28548 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 44250 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 26695 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
January 26, 10:01 AM • 53941 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23095 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42518 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"January 26, 08:58 PM • 11327 views
The "Kursk" troop grouping did not record any FPV drone flights in the direction of Sumy within its area of responsibilityJanuary 26, 09:05 PM • 10288 views
Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decreeJanuary 26, 09:41 PM • 10609 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine12:45 AM • 10798 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The Telegraph02:28 AM • 14140 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 18230 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 04:43 PM • 36471 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 44258 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
January 26, 10:01 AM • 53945 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 46538 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 12094 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 13877 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 14979 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 18304 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 37277 views
Exchange rates for January 27: Euro crosses 51 hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar on January 27 at UAH 43.13, which is 1 kopeck less than on Monday. The euro rose by 41 kopecks to UAH 51.06, and the zloty gained 8 kopecks, reaching UAH 12.13.

Exchange rates for January 27: Euro crosses 51 hryvnias

As of Tuesday, January 27, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.13 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 43.14 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.06. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.1253 UAH (-1 kopiyka) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 51.0647 UAH (+41 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.1340 UAH (+8 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.95-43.41 UAH, the euro at 50.60-51.39 UAH, the zloty at 11.90-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.96-43.01 UAH/dollar and 51.03-51.09 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      In 2025, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine increased by 12.6% to UAH 926.3 billion, which is due to the resumption of economic activity and the risks of attacks.

      Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations22.01.26, 09:01 • 24388 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty