Exchange rates for January 27: Euro crosses 51 hryvnias

As of Tuesday, January 27, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.13 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 43.14 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.06. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.1253 UAH (-1 kopiyka) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 51.0647 UAH (+41 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.1340 UAH (+8 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.95-43.41 UAH, the euro at 50.60-51.39 UAH, the zloty at 11.90-12.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.96-43.01 UAH/dollar and 51.03-51.09 UAH/euro.

Recall

In 2025, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine increased by 12.6% to UAH 926.3 billion, which is due to the resumption of economic activity and the risks of attacks.

Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations