Exchange rate on September 30: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3176/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.31/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.44/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.34/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.64-41.23, the euro at UAH 48.87-48.20, the zloty at UAH 11.75-11.10;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.30-41.38, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.38-11.48;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.25-41.28/USD and UAH 48.44-48.47/EUR, respectively.

