Exchange rate on September 30: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3176/USD, strengthening it by 16 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.44/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.34/PLN.
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.31/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.44/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.34/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.64-41.23, the euro at UAH 48.87-48.20, the zloty at UAH 11.75-11.10;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.30-41.38, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.38-11.48;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.25-41.28/USD and UAH 48.44-48.47/EUR, respectively.
