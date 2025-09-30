$41.480.01
Exchange rate on September 30: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3176/USD, strengthening it by 16 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.44/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.34/PLN.

Exchange rate on September 30: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3176/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.31/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.44/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.34/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.64-41.23, the euro at UAH 48.87-48.20, the zloty at UAH 11.75-11.10;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.30-41.38, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.38-11.48;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.25-41.28/USD and UAH 48.44-48.47/EUR, respectively.

        91 Ukrainian companies excluded Russian owners: how businesses "clean up" their reputation29.09.25, 09:39 • 3096 views

        Addition

        President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war, and also revealed the main directions - Europe, the USA, the Middle East.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Europe
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        United States