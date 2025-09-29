$41.490.00
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 33737 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 57960 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 39481 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 39478 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 62941 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 71206 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 92313 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 151860 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 56759 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
Exchange rate on September 29: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar at UAH 41.4789/dollar, which means the hryvnia strengthened by two kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.40/euro, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.33/zloty.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4789/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by two kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.47/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.40/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.33/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.67-41.24, the euro at UAH 48.95-48.17, the zloty at UAH 11.80-11.00;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.38-41.45, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.90, the zloty at UAH 11.39-11.49;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.37-41.40/USD and UAH 48.34-48.36/EUR, respectively.

        Draft Budget-2026: Accounting Chamber points out biggest risks26.09.25, 19:28 • 6538 views

        Addition

        East Fruit reports that carrot prices in Ukraine have started to rise due to a reduction in market supply. The price increase affected both medium and high-quality varieties, and it is associated with seasonal factors and changes in trading activity.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine