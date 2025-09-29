Exchange rate on September 29: National Bank strengthened hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar at UAH 41.4789/dollar, which means the hryvnia strengthened by two kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.40/euro, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.33/zloty.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.47/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.40/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.33/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.67-41.24, the euro at UAH 48.95-48.17, the zloty at UAH 11.80-11.00;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.38-41.45, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.90, the zloty at UAH 11.39-11.49;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.37-41.40/USD and UAH 48.34-48.36/EUR, respectively.
Addition
