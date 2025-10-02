Exchange rate on October 2: hryvnia devalued
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar at UAH 41.2215/dollar, which is an eight-kopeck devaluation. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.37/euro, and the zloty is UAH 11.36/zloty.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2215/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by eight kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.22/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.37/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.36/zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.47-41.02, the euro at UAH 48.78-48.15, the zloty at UAH 11.75-11.10;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.21-41.30, the euro at UAH 48.65-48.80, the zloty at UAH 11.35-11.45;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.22-41.25/USD and UAH 48.46-48.48/euro.
Ukrenergo proposes to increase the electricity transmission tariff by 20% for the next year01.10.25, 18:29 • 2044 views
Addition
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights recommended that the Cabinet of Ministers increase the subsistence minimum in 2026 per person per month from UAH 3209 to UAH 8196.64. The minimum wage – from UAH 8647 to UAH 9664 per month.