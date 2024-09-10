Exchange rate as of September 10: hryvnia devalued by 8 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.0948 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 8 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.09 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.38 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.39 and sold for UAH 40.90 in banks.

Euros can be bought for 45.95 UAH and sold for 45.35 UAH in banks.



In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.33-41.40, and the euro at UAH 45.75-45.90.



On the interbank market, the rates are 41.13 - 41.15 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.45-45.45 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.



Recall

Starting September 10, the National Bank of Ukraine sets limits on transactions for payments abroad with Ukrainian currency payment cards. The restrictions apply to the purchase of jewelry, watches, and real estate transactions, the NBU said the day before.