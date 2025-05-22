Exchange in the format "1000 for 1000": Zelenskyy heard reports from intelligence and the SBU regarding the lists handed over by the Russians.
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine received reports from intelligence and the SSU regarding the exchange lists provided by the Russians; details are being worked out. Ukraine has submitted its exchange list in the format of "1000 for 1000."
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the lists передали by the Russians. Specific details are currently being worked out. He stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.
Details
Preparation for the exchange. There were reports from intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the lists transferred by the Russians; specific details are being worked out. We will have more meetings.
Addendum
On Thursday, May 22, the Ukrainian side handed over to the Russians its list for the exchange of prisoners of war in the format of "1000 for 1000".
UNN also reported that during a meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000". According to Umierov, the authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians return home as soon as possible.