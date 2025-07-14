$41.780.04
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
08:14 AM • 4036 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 12665 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM • 14803 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 19052 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 22294 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 33078 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 34734 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 53057 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 79004 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99695 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Excavations begin in Ireland at site of mass child grave

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Excavations have begun in Ireland at the site of a former mother and baby home, where the remains of hundreds of infants are believed to be located. This investigation will last two years, having uncovered evidence of a mass grave in a disused underground septic tank.

rte.ie

Excavations began on Monday at the site of a mass grave in a former mother and child home in western Ireland, where the remains of hundreds of infants and young children are believed to be located, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

The planned two-year investigation by Irish and foreign experts in Tuam comes more than a decade after an amateur historian first discovered evidence of a mass grave there.

Subsequent control excavations in 2016-2017 revealed a significant number of child remains in an abandoned underground septic tank at the site, which is now part of a residential complex.

Catholic nuns ran a so-called "mother and child" institution there between 1925 and 1961, housing women who became pregnant out of wedlock and were rejected by their families.

After birth, some children lived in mother and child homes, but many were given up for adoption within a system that often involved the joint work of the church and the state.

These repressive and misogynistic institutions, which operated throughout the country, some of which closed only in 1998, are a dark chapter in the history of once predominantly Catholic and socially conservative Ireland, the publication notes.

A six-year investigation, launched after the first findings in Tuam, showed that 56,000 unmarried women and 57,000 children passed through 18 such shelters over 76 years.

It was also concluded that 9,000 children died in various state and Catholic shelters across the country.

Records found indicate that up to 796 infants and young children died at the Tuam shelter during its decades of existence.

The shelter area remained virtually untouched after the shelter was demolished in 1972 and a residential building was erected in its place.

The excavations will include exhumation, analysis, identification, if possible, and reburial of the found remains, its director Daniel McSweeney said at a recent press conference in Tuam.

Research by local historian Catherine Corless showed that the bodies were likely placed in an abandoned septic tank discovered in 1975, which prompted a state investigation that revealed the full extent of the scandal associated with the homes. The state death certificates she compiled indicated that the cause of death was various diseases - from tuberculosis and seizures to measles and whooping cough.

According to McSweeney, DNA samples have already been collected from approximately 30 relatives, and in the coming months, this process will be expanded to collect as much genetic evidence as possible.

A 2.4-meter high fence has been installed around the perimeter of the excavation area. The area is also under round-the-clock security surveillance.

"It was a brutal struggle. When I started, no one wanted to listen to me. Finally, we are righting the wrongs," 71-year-old Corless told AFP in May.

"I just begged: 'Get the babies out of that sewage and bury them with dignity, according to Christian laws, which they were denied,'" she said.

Addition

Earlier, the remains of children were found on the territory of a residential school for indigenous peoples in Canada. UN experts called for a "full investigation".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Republic of Ireland
United Nations
Canada
