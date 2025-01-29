"Exactly what Putin is afraid of": Zelenskiy calls Trump's rhetoric on Russia "just and fair"

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 55266 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 82462 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105185 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108316 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127447 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103075 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132423 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103684 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113383 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100996 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 37725 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115695 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 43484 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110194 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 55266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127447 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164700 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154603 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13126 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18278 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110194 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115695 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139315 views
"Exactly what Putin is afraid of": Zelenskiy calls Trump's rhetoric on Russia "just and fair"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34083 views

The President of Ukraine supported Trump's rhetoric on Russia and economic pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized that Putin is afraid of a strong Trump who supports Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Donald Trump's rhetoric about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin negotiating to end the war or facing great economic pressure is "just and fair." He said this in an interview on Fox News, UNN reports.

This is exactly what Putin is afraid of. He doesn't want strong Trump supporting Ukraine because it would be a strong Ukraine

- Zelenskiy said through an interpreter in an exclusive interview on Hannity on Tuesday.

Trump threatened Putin in a Truth Social post last week, urging him to make a deal or face additional tariffs and sanctions.

Zelensky noted that since the full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has regained 50% of the territory once held by Russian soldiers.

"We would like to achieve a just end to this war. We are not afraid. Russia is not that strong, but we do not want to lose more of our lives, men and women," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Zelensky added that Putin does not want to end the war, and Ukraine does not recognize the occupation of its lands.

He called for increased international pressure on Putin, particularly from China, to enable a deal to be struck, as well as "broader security guarantees.

"I believe that guarantees from Europe alone will never be enough," Zelenskyy said. - "Europeans understand that without security guarantees from the United States, from President Trump, it will not be enough. Putin is not afraid of Europe. Unfortunately, this is true.

The president explained that before Russia's invasion, he personally asked former US President Joe Biden and his team to take preventive measures, such as imposing sanctions on Russia, as its troops and tanks were amassing on Ukraine's borders. Zelenskiy also asked for weapons, but he said he was told they would be provided only "if" Russia invaded.

"At the same time, I asked the European Union countries, and they could not do it without the approval of the United States. So they always look to the leader, the United States, as the leader. That's why during the great invasion, Ukrainians were left to their own devices, and we fought by ourselves," he said.

"If President Trump has the will to force Putin to come to peace, he can do it," Zelenskiy continued, arguing that he hopes the potential deal is more than just a piece of paper. - We want him to be on the side of justice, on the side of Ukraine.

putin confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations and is doing everything to drag out the war - Zelenskyy28.01.25, 22:57 • 30410 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising