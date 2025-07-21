Ex-head of "Cobra" accused of arms trafficking received special pension for "especially important tasks" through court

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 41486 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 108372 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 123738 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 106629 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 89144 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 58594 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 144655 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 281390 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113262 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 101445 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
98%
743mm
Popular news
Pletenchuk: Russia never built aircraft carriers, and the only ship of this class was stolen from UkraineJuly 20, 07:04 PM • 23048 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the CapitalJuly 20, 10:09 PM • 16147 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heard12:30 AM • 11955 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualties01:18 AM • 12896 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion03:31 AM • 15057 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 281400 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 202250 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 268042 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 285652 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 462794 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 48798 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 144655 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 168174 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 169040 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 172125 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Ex-head of "Cobra" accused of arms trafficking received special pension for "especially important tasks" through court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

Volodymyr Reznikov, former deputy head of the State Automobile Inspectorate of Ukraine, accused of illegal arms trafficking, managed to get his pension recalculated with surcharges for "especially important tasks" through court. The court decision came into force, as the Pension Fund missed the appeal deadline.

Ex-head of "Cobra" accused of arms trafficking received special pension for "especially important tasks" through court

Former Deputy Head of the State Automobile Inspectorate of Ukraine and curator of the special forces unit "Cobra" Volodymyr Reznikov, who is currently accused in a criminal case regarding the illegal circulation of ammunition, has successfully obtained a recalculation of his pension through the court, including allowances for "especially important tasks". The corresponding decision was published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, reports UNN

In the lawsuit against the Pension Fund, Reznikov, then 47, stated that his current pension of about 10,000 hryvnias does not comply with the law, and he is entitled to allowances for special rank, length of service, service under restricted conditions, as well as bonuses and an allowance for information and analytical support (50% of the official salary).

In particular, he demanded to include 100% of the official salary for "especially important tasks" in the pension calculation and to carry out the corresponding recalculation starting from 2016 — without limiting the maximum pension amount. He stated that the received amount should be paid in a lump sum and immediately.

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv fully satisfied the claim.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine formally tried to appeal this decision, but missed the deadline for filing an appeal, "forgetting" to pay the court fee on time. Thus, the decision in favor of Reznikov came into force. 

It should be recalled that in 2023, Reznikov was exposed for illegal circulation of ammunition as part of a stable criminal organization. His actions were qualified under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The case is being considered by the Kyiv-Sviatoshyn Court. However, after the preparatory hearings began in court in 2024, Reznikov suddenly mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which became the basis for temporary suspension of the court proceedings

It is known that Reznikov is in a rear military unit in Kyiv. His wife, Inna Vedernikova, editor of the politics department of "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia", confirmed that her husband mobilized to train servicemen.

Therefore, according to the logic of circumstances, his service in the rear, in the capital, should not hinder his participation in court hearings for a verdict.

It should also be recalled that in 2012, journalists and activists accused Volodymyr Reznikov of forceful pressure on protesters near Yanukovych's residence in Mezhyhirya. At that time, according to eyewitnesses, he personally coordinated the suppression of the action. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9