Former Deputy Head of the State Automobile Inspectorate of Ukraine and curator of the special forces unit "Cobra" Volodymyr Reznikov, who is currently accused in a criminal case regarding the illegal circulation of ammunition, has successfully obtained a recalculation of his pension through the court, including allowances for "especially important tasks". The corresponding decision was published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, reports UNN.

In the lawsuit against the Pension Fund, Reznikov, then 47, stated that his current pension of about 10,000 hryvnias does not comply with the law, and he is entitled to allowances for special rank, length of service, service under restricted conditions, as well as bonuses and an allowance for information and analytical support (50% of the official salary).

In particular, he demanded to include 100% of the official salary for "especially important tasks" in the pension calculation and to carry out the corresponding recalculation starting from 2016 — without limiting the maximum pension amount. He stated that the received amount should be paid in a lump sum and immediately.

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv fully satisfied the claim.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine formally tried to appeal this decision, but missed the deadline for filing an appeal, "forgetting" to pay the court fee on time. Thus, the decision in favor of Reznikov came into force.

It should be recalled that in 2023, Reznikov was exposed for illegal circulation of ammunition as part of a stable criminal organization. His actions were qualified under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The case is being considered by the Kyiv-Sviatoshyn Court. However, after the preparatory hearings began in court in 2024, Reznikov suddenly mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which became the basis for temporary suspension of the court proceedings.

It is known that Reznikov is in a rear military unit in Kyiv. His wife, Inna Vedernikova, editor of the politics department of "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia", confirmed that her husband mobilized to train servicemen.

Therefore, according to the logic of circumstances, his service in the rear, in the capital, should not hinder his participation in court hearings for a verdict.

It should also be recalled that in 2012, journalists and activists accused Volodymyr Reznikov of forceful pressure on protesters near Yanukovych's residence in Mezhyhirya. At that time, according to eyewitnesses, he personally coordinated the suppression of the action.