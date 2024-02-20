Evlash: Russia is trying to attack near Tabayivka, but it is at a disadvantage there - Evlash

The Russian occupiers are trying to attack, in particular, near Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. However, they are in the most disadvantageous position there. Defense forces occupy the dominant heights.

This was reported to UNN by the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Yevlash.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy also continues to activate its forces and reserves there. He is trying to attack, including near Tabayivka. However, it is in the most disadvantageous position because the terrain in that area has certain features, there are ravines and we occupy the dominant heights - Evlash said.

According to him, the enemy is immediately hit by fire when deploying its combat formations, which prevents it from deploying properly and moving further into the offensive. "In addition, (the enemy - ed.) is trying to continue attacking Synkivka in order to advance further to Kupyansk.

These are mostly the same frontal assaults. Tries to use artillery, drones and heavy equipment - Yevlash said.

Addendum

At the end of January, the Ukrainian Armed Forces denied Russian statements about the capture of Tabayivka in Kharkiv region.