Everything was decided behind closed doors: "Oleksandriya" suffered a technical defeat in the game against "Obolon"
Kyiv • UNN
The Control and Disciplinary Committee of the UAF awarded "Oleksandriya" a technical defeat of 0:3 in the match against "Obolon" and ordered them to pay 150,000 hryvnias. The reason was inadequate preparation for the match and its cancellation.
The Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football made a decision regarding the match of the 17th round of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League of the 2025/2026 season between "Oleksandriya" and "Obolon", which was scheduled for February 23, but never took place. This was reported by UNN with reference to the UAF.
The committee decided to award a technical defeat to the home team, while the Kyiv club received a technical victory.
In addition to sporting sanctions, "Oleksandriya" was fined. The club was obliged to pay a mandatory monetary contribution of 150,000 hryvnias.
Also, the host club must compensate Kyiv's "Obolon", match officials, and the official broadcaster for expenses related to preparing for the match.
As explained by the UAF, the reason for the sanctions was improper preparation and organization of the match by the host club, which led to the cancellation of the game.
