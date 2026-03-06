Everything was decided behind closed doors: "Oleksandriya" suffered a technical defeat in the game against "Obolon"

$43.720.26
50.830.37
March 5, 11:07 PM • 9986 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 19688 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 25023 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 56261 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 98714 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 50824 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 44745 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 71420 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26891 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 50605 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Electricity outage schedules
All Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity today need urgent medical attention - LubinetsMarch 5, 07:44 PM • 5718 views
US closes its embassy in KuwaitMarch 5, 08:00 PM • 6476 views
French evacuation plane turned back in flight due to missile attackMarch 5, 08:12 PM • 6624 views
Fox News showed Ukrainian STING drones as a "high-tech arsenal" of the US against IranVideoMarch 5, 08:39 PM • 4838 views
Oschadbank announced the abduction of its cash collectors and a large sum of valuables in HungaryMarch 5, 10:58 PM • 5174 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 27776 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 57655 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 79990 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 79648 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 3140 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 12101 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 14982 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 36335 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 43118 views
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Everything was decided behind closed doors: "Oleksandriya" suffered a technical defeat in the game against "Obolon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The Control and Disciplinary Committee of the UAF awarded "Oleksandriya" a technical defeat of 0:3 in the match against "Obolon" and ordered them to pay 150,000 hryvnias. The reason was inadequate preparation for the match and its cancellation.

The Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football made a decision regarding the match of the 17th round of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League of the 2025/2026 season between "Oleksandriya" and "Obolon", which was scheduled for February 23, but never took place. This was reported by UNN with reference to the UAF.

Details

The committee decided to award a technical defeat to the home team, while the Kyiv club received a technical victory.

... to award FC "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) a technical defeat with a score of 0:3; to award FC "Obolon" (Kyiv) a technical victory with a score of 3:0

— states the decision of the UAF CDC.

 

In addition to sporting sanctions, "Oleksandriya" was fined. The club was obliged to pay a mandatory monetary contribution of 150,000 hryvnias.

... to oblige FC "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) to pay a mandatory monetary contribution of 150,000 hryvnias

— noted the UAF.

Also, the host club must compensate Kyiv's "Obolon", match officials, and the official broadcaster for expenses related to preparing for the match.

... to oblige FC "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) to compensate FC "Obolon" Kyiv, officials, and the official broadcaster for expenses directly related to participation in the match (due to improper preparation of FC "Oleksandriya" for the match and improper organization of the match by the host club, which led to the cancellation of the match)

— reported the association.

As explained by the UAF, the reason for the sanctions was improper preparation and organization of the match by the host club, which led to the cancellation of the game.

Conference League: Shakhtar learns opponent in Round of 1627.02.26, 16:07 • 4287 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports