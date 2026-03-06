Everything was decided behind closed doors: "Oleksandriya" suffered a technical defeat in the game against "Obolon"

The Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football made a decision regarding the match of the 17th round of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League of the 2025/2026 season between "Oleksandriya" and "Obolon", which was scheduled for February 23, but never took place. This was reported by UNN with reference to the UAF.

Details

The committee decided to award a technical defeat to the home team, while the Kyiv club received a technical victory.

... to award FC "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) a technical defeat with a score of 0:3; to award FC "Obolon" (Kyiv) a technical victory with a score of 3:0 — states the decision of the UAF CDC.

In addition to sporting sanctions, "Oleksandriya" was fined. The club was obliged to pay a mandatory monetary contribution of 150,000 hryvnias.

... to oblige FC "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) to pay a mandatory monetary contribution of 150,000 hryvnias — noted the UAF.

Also, the host club must compensate Kyiv's "Obolon", match officials, and the official broadcaster for expenses related to preparing for the match.

... to oblige FC "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) to compensate FC "Obolon" Kyiv, officials, and the official broadcaster for expenses directly related to participation in the match (due to improper preparation of FC "Oleksandriya" for the match and improper organization of the match by the host club, which led to the cancellation of the match) — reported the association.

As explained by the UAF, the reason for the sanctions was improper preparation and organization of the match by the host club, which led to the cancellation of the game.

