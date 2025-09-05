Every time we find components in a Russian drone, it becomes harder and harder to believe Beijing's position - MFA

MFA Spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that after Ukraine discovers components from China in Russian drones, it becomes increasingly difficult to believe that Beijing's position of not supporting the war, advocating for peace, and seeking solutions through dialogue is true. Tykhyi made this statement during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

“So, we know about these facts. We are grateful to journalists who investigate such facts and expose them. Therefore, we declare these facts about them. We will not remain silent about these facts, as a country at war. We have the right to do so. We can convey our position to the Chinese side, which is that if China has stated at all levels that it does not support Russia, does not support the war, advocates for peace, seeks solutions through dialogue, and as China has said many times, does not pour oil on the fire, then it should adhere to this position. Because every time we find components in a Russian drone that were produced in China, when Chinese citizens are captured by the Defense Forces, when we see such investigations from journalists, it becomes increasingly difficult to believe that this position corresponds to Beijing's real state of affairs,” - said Tykhyi.

He added that Ukraine calls on the Chinese side to translate its diplomatic positions into reality and adhere to them.

Recall

Chinese companies directly supplied parts and materials worth at least 55 million euros to Russian firms sanctioned for drone production between 2023 and 2024, as Moscow built extensive logistics infrastructure for its domestic drone program.