Every sixth school in Ukraine has joined the "Mriya" ecosystem - Fedorov

In Ukraine, every sixth school has connected to the state digital educational ecosystem for educational institutions "Mriya". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

As Fedorov noted, everything happens in a convenient online format. Schools from all over Ukraine are connecting to the system - offline meetings are held if necessary.

Also, within the "Mriya" system, a digital ecosystem is being created that simplifies bureaucracy and improves the involvement of children and parents in the educational process, Fedorov wrote.

The "Mriya" team supports the school at all stages: consults, trains, helps connect users and understand how to update data in registers. The support process continues until the first semester or even annual grades are given, so that the school can go through all stages side by side with the "Mriya" team. - the minister specified.

He also added that an interactive course was developed to master the functionality of the ecosystem. This will make the process as comfortable as possible.

According to Fedorov, about 50,000 teachers have already used this course. In his opinion, this indicates the readiness of schools to integrate digital tools for a quality educational process.

