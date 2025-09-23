$41.380.13
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Every sixth school in Ukraine has joined the "Mriya" ecosystem - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

According to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, schools from all over Ukraine are connecting to the system - offline meetings are held if necessary.

Every sixth school in Ukraine has joined the "Mriya" ecosystem - Fedorov

In Ukraine, every sixth school has connected to the state digital educational ecosystem for educational institutions "Mriya". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

As Fedorov noted, everything happens in a convenient online format. Schools from all over Ukraine are connecting to the system - offline meetings are held if necessary.

Also, within the "Mriya" system, a digital ecosystem is being created that simplifies bureaucracy and improves the involvement of children and parents in the educational process, Fedorov wrote.

The "Mriya" team supports the school at all stages: consults, trains, helps connect users and understand how to update data in registers. The support process continues until the first semester or even annual grades are given, so that the school can go through all stages side by side with the "Mriya" team.

- the minister specified.

He also added that an interactive course was developed to master the functionality of the ecosystem. This will make the process as comfortable as possible.

According to Fedorov, about 50,000 teachers have already used this course. In his opinion, this indicates the readiness of schools to integrate digital tools for a quality educational process.

Will the "Mriya" application remain free – Fedorov answered12.09.25, 09:00 • 2635 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyTechnologiesEducation
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine