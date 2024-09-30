Every fourth transport license in Ukraine is invalid - Opendatabot

As of mid-August, more than 78,000 transport licenses were issued in Ukraine, of which 72.8% remain valid, while 27.2% have expired or been revoked.

He writes UNN with a link to the Opendatabot.

As of mid-August, more than 78,000 transport licenses had been issued in Ukraine, according to Ukrtransbezpeka. Only 72.8% of them remain valid.

The largest number of licenses was issued in 2022.A total of 57 thousand licenses, or 72.8% of the total number, are active, while 27.2% have been canceled or expired. Only one license has been renewed since the registry was created.

The largest number of licenses belongs to the category “International transportation of goods by trucks” - 32 thousand or 42.8% of all licenses. The category “domestic transportation of passengers by buses” covers 12 thousand licenses (16.9%), and taxis - 9 thousand (12.9%).

There can be several categories in one license, and some permits in the register do not have these categories. 4.8 thousand transport licenses have already been issued in 2024, which is twice as many as in the whole of 2021 (2.2 thousand).

The record year was 2022, when 10.9 thousand licenses were issued, while in 2023 their number decreased by 11.8% to 9.6 thousand.

Recall

The new car market in Ukraine grew by 20% in July 2024. Renault Duster became the sales leader, while Toyota remains the most popular brand.